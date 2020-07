Mayor Kenny Alexander was re-elected in May, with no opposition.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's mayor was sworn in to serve a second term in office on Wednesday.

A former state senator, Alexander became the city's first African-American mayor when he was first elected in 2016.

Councilwomen Andria McClellan and Angelia Williams Graves also took their oaths of office.