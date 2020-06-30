Norfolk mayor to talk to demonstrators at city hall

Kenny Alexander planned to speak with protesters who staged a sit-in. The demonstrators want police to make use of force reports available to the public.

NORFOLK, Va. — Demonstrators said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander planned to meet with them Tuesday, the day after they set up camp outside city hall to demand full transparency when it comes to use of force by the police department.

The protesters set up tents on the grass around the building and used chalk to write messages on the pavement. They also used it to draw pictures of people across the country who died at the hands of police, including Elijah McClain and Breonna Taylor.

The demontrators want the Norfolk Police Department to release its use of force reports for the past decade.

Currently, the department doesn't release whether officers who use force stun, beat, or shoot people. There also is no way to know if methods that have been used vary by location in the city or by the race of the people who are involved.

Many activists have said that making the information available would increase accountablity and that if the police department has nothing to hide, it makes sense to be transparent about the information.

Police Chief Larry Boone said he would be open to releasing the records.

"I have no problem providing that information," Boone stated. "I welcome it, think it's necessary."

Norfolk City Manager Chip Filer started talking to a company that could create a dashboard to share use of force data online. That would include more detailed information such as zip codes of incidents or, potentially, the race of people involved in them.