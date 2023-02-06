Innagural Mermaid Festival coming to Ocean View

There's family fun, face mermaid painting, glitter, costume contests, and completive swimming and more coming to Norfolk's Ocean View Beach Park on Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — A new mythical-themed festival is coming to the Mermaid City on Saturday and it's free and open to the public!

The very first Ocean View Mermaid Festival will feature costume contests, prizes, local vendors, and lots of kids' activities.

There are going to be some mermaid swim contests starting at 9 a.m. with Ocean View Sports so you can prove you're the most talented mermaid or merman. You can register for the Mermaid Open Water Swims on their website.

The Mermaid Costume Contest and Parade will start at noon, hosted by Mermaid Queen, Jennifer Warner, and will showcase all the different mermaid and mermen costumes.