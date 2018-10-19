NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Three Azalea Garden Middle School students stole a car and took it for a joy ride on Friday.

According to police, at 7:45 a.m. police responded to the 2300 block of Grandy Avenue for a report of a stolen vehicle. On the scene, officers learned a 2008 Vera Cruz, left unattended and running in a driveway, was stolen.

Within minutes, dispatchers received several calls about a car driving erratically toward Harrell Avenue and Dana Street. The car hit a trashcan and sideswiped a parked van before coming to a stop in some bushes.

When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses said the three people in the vehicle boarded a Norfolk Public School bus. The three students were detained at school by the School Resource Officer.

No one was hurt, and charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

