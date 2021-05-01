Large fire breaks out at Norfolk business

Norfolk Dispatch said the fire was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of North Military Highway.

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters are battling a major fire at a Norfolk business late Monday night.

Norfolk Dispatch said the fire was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of North Military Highway. The address is for Joe's Cap City, a truck accessory shop.

Arriving firefighters reported flames coming from the roof, and crews took up a defensive position to battle the blaze.

There's no word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.

No other information was immediately available.