Large fire breaks out at Norfolk business

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters are battling a major fire at a Norfolk business late Monday night.
Norfolk Dispatch said the fire was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of North Military Highway. The address is for Joe's Cap City, a truck accessory shop.
Arriving firefighters reported flames coming from the roof, and crews took up a defensive position to battle the blaze.
There's no word on any injuries or what may have caused the fire.
No other information was immediately available.
13News Now has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as more information comes in.