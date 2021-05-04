Police need help finding missing woman in Norfolk

Norfolk Police say 41-year-old Alicia L. Hudgins was last seen around 5 p.m. on April 3 in the 100 block of W. Ocean View Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are asking for the public's help to find a woman who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

Hudgins is described as being about 5'5" tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has long blonde hair, blue eyes, and ma still be in the East Ocean View section of the city.

Detectives say they are worried about Hudgins' well-being.