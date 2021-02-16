x
Police searching for missing woman in Norfolk

69-year-old Elizabeth P. Berg was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Kingston Avenue.
Credit: Norfolk Police Dept.
Elizabeth P. Berg

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Norfolk woman.

Detectives say 69-year-old Elizabeth P. Berg was last seen around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Kingston Avenue.

Berg is described as being 5'2" tall and weighing about 90 pounds. She has gray hair. Police are worried about Berg's safety because they say she suffers from advanced stages of dementia.

If you've seen Elizabeth Berg, you're asked to call 911 or contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

