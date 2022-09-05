Missing Woman: Norfolk police need help finding woman who may need medical attention

57-year-old Vilma S. Bautista was last seen walking near the intersection of E. Little Creek Road and Azalea Garden Road around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, September 5.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department asked for the public's help locating a woman who may need medical attention after she went missing Monday morning.

Vilma S. Bautista, 57, was last seen walking near the intersection of E. Little Creek Road and Azalea Garden Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday, the department said.

Police said Bautista is about 5 feet and 4 inches tall, and she weighs around 150 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink vest, light blue shirt and a black blouse, the department said.

The department said that because of Bautista's health, she may need medical attention.