No one was hurt, but officials say at least four people have been displaced.

NORFOLK, Va. — It was a busy night for firefighters in Norfolk, as they took on a house fire.

At about 8:47 p.m., the firefighters arrived in the 1800 block of Montclair Avenue, off of Campostella Road, where they found heavy fire coming from the backside of a home.

