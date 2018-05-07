NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- The Norfolk Department of Public Health has detected positive tests for Eastern Equine Encephalitis in sentinel chickens, and nine mosquito pools tested positive for West Nile Virus in the city of Norfolk.

The EEE sample was collected near the 1000 block of Indian River Road. The Vector Control Division dispatched crews to those areas and fogged Berkeley/Campostella neighborhoods. Mosquito control and surveillance measures will continue in those neighborhoods.

Pools of mosquito collected from the Fairmont Park, Lafayette Shores, Norfolk Industrial Park and Edgewater areas have all yielded positive results for WNV.

Vector Control already started fogging some of the areas. Fogging is expected to continue this week and next week, weather permitting.

“Norfolk residents especially persons over age 50, should take action to prevent and protect themselves and their families from mosquito-borne illnesses such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis and West Nile Virus, which is spread to birds, humans, horses, and other mammals through the bite of an infected mosquito," said Norman Grefe, Environmental Health Manager.

Most people bitten by a mosquito with West Nile Virus do not get sick. People who do get sick suffer mild flu-like symptoms.

The Virginia Department of Health recommends the following tips to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing.

If possible, limit outdoor exposure between dusk and dawn.

Check window and door screens to ensure that mosquitoes cannot enter your home.

Use insect repellants with DEET according to the manufacturer’s directions.

Turn over or remove containers in your yard where water collects, such as old tires, potted plant trays, buckets and toys.

Eliminate standing water on tarps or flat roofs.

Clean out birdbaths, wading pools and swimming pools.

Clean roof gutters and downspout screens

Norfolk Department of Public Health maintains a mosquito hotline for citizens by calling 757-683-2914, option #4. For additional information pertaining to mosquito control and surveillance measures, call the Vector Control Division at (757) 683-2840, weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

On June 28, mosquitoes in Suffolk tested positive for the West Nile Virus and EEE.

