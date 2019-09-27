NORFOLK, Va. — A man wanted for a 2016 murder was arrested last in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

On December 4, 2016, police responded to a residence in the 500 block of Garren Avenue for a gunshot disturbance. When police arrived, they found 38-year-old Charlene Ryals suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ryals was transported to the hospital where she died.

After an extensive investigation, Norfolk police homicide detectives secured warrants on September 18, 2019, against 25-year-old Zquan L. Steeps for second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was arrested by the Wilkes Barre police anti-crime unit on September 20, 2019.

Steeps was already being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. Steeps will remain in custody pending extradition to Virginia.