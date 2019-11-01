NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk made the list of North America's top 10 most romantic cities by DatingAdvice.com

The mermaid city was ranked number 6 out of 10. According to the study, Nashville, Tennessee was ranked number 1.

DatingAdvice.com assessed hundreds of well-known romantic destinations based on their quality of historic sites, hotels, restaurants, bars, wineries, public parks, and tourism statistics gathered from various news outlets.

Researchers then looked at customer reviews on several outlets, like Yelp and TripAdvisor, to find the most popular events and attractions in that city to determine the rankings.

Norfolk was based on its big-city life with a small-town atmosphere. The NEON district was also mentioned and how it is an up-and-coming social scene.

Here is the full list of the 10 most romantic locations in North America:

Nashville, Tennessee Quebec City, Quebec Savannah, Georgia Austin, Texas Greenville, South Carolina Norfolk, Virginia Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic San Miguel de Allende, Mexico Napa, California

If someone's idea of romance includes a weekend beach getaway or a carriage ride in the snow, the list includes a range of climates and city sizes for year-round enjoyment.

Click here to view the full list.