NORFOLK, Va. — Public Technology Institute has named the City of Norfolk one of the three Citizen Engaged Communities in the U.S. for 2018 to 2020.

This is the fourth consecutive time that Norfolk has been named.

The recognition honors Norfolk Cares Center for providing engaging service to citizens through multiple channels. It helps provide citizens direct and open access and demonstrating accountability through performance reporting, not just for calls but also for service delivery.

The Norfolk Cares Center is the single point of contact for all citizen service requests, issues and inquiries. In 2018, the Norfolk Cares Center partnered with Virginia 2-1-1 to provide an enhanced level of service to residents.

Norfolk Cares is available Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., but requests through voicemail, email and online is 24 hours a day.

Last year, representatives participated in 27 engagement events, received 152,663 incoming calls and assisted with citizen inquiries and issues through an additional 57,994 outgoing calls. Norfolk Cares representatives also processed 22,497 online requests, 4,047 requests through email and another 8,073 mobile application requests.

