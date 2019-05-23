NORFOLK, Va. - The City of Norfolk has named a new park in the Freemason area after the Navy's first-ever Admiral, David Farragut, who lived nearby on Duke Street.

Farragut is remembered for his order at the Civil War Battle of Mobile Bay, "Damn the torpedoes, full speed ahead."

City leaders said it is appropriate to render this honor to Farragut, and it’s good to be able to create a new park.

"Well, I think anytime we can recognize the military we're doing a great thing," said Darrell Crittendon, Director of Recreation, Parks and Open Spaces. "Anytime we can actually enhance our green space and enhance open space then we've done our jobs.”

Farragut Park is about a quarter acre of green space. It's built where the old "Baylor's Building" used to stand before the light rail.

The park has open space for picnics, walking pets and more. It's part of a larger plan for Norfolk to build a park within a half-mile walk of every resident.