Norfolk neighborhood creates petition to get rid of retention pond causing homes to sink

James Beasley says the pond is causing damage within and around his home in Ocean View.

NORFOLK, Va. — James Beasley has lived in his Ocean View home for more than 50 years and doesn't recall any major problems with his home until two years ago when the city built a retention pond next door to his property.

James Beasley believes the pond is causing his home to sink right into it.

"I want that hole filled up," James Beasley said.

"My house inside, the plaster is cracked all up. The foundation is cracked all over the back."

"The city came along and dug a pit right next to our property line and it's caused erosion and sinking of our property," according to his son, James Beasley Jr.

"Our driveway is cracking and the foundation of our garage and house is cracking and that's due to them not putting any bulkhead or retaining wall up."

The Beasleys say they aren't the only ones unhappy about this new addition to their neighborhood. Neighbors have started a petition to get the hole filled back up.

James says they have been in contact with the Norfolk Department of Public Works, but are hoping to have better luck with the Norfolk City Council and the City Manager.

They also hope that getting hundreds of signatures will make an impact.

They recall a time, before the retention pond, when it was just a nice place to hang out.

"I remember when it was a park for the community to use and children would play out here and have parties and picnics," James said.

The pond was built as a habitat preservation area.

13News Now reached out to the city to get more information. The city said they have received Beasley's claim and are looking into the matter.