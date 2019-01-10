NORFOLK, Va. — A group of neighbors with a passion for preserving of history are suing the City of Norfolk over the loss of a home in the Freemason Historic District.

The lawsuit traces back to the 2016 arson that partially torched the old Grandy home on the corner of W. Freemason Street and Botetourt Street.

For nearly two years, the home sat burned. Then, the city ordered it demolished.

"The owner stands to profit, the city stands to profit and everybody else's investments in the historic district stand to diminish," Joseph Sherman said.

Sherman is representing the Freemason Street Association in the lawsuit. He said the city circumvented every inch of the historic preservation process, ultimately abusing an emergency exception to tear the home down.

That process can be arduous, said Steve Sigmon, who lives in a historic home in the West Freemason neighborhood. It requires FSA neighbors to appear before a review board for even the most minute changes to their property: a new mailbox, different landscaping.

"Everybody thought for sure that the protections and the covenant of this neighborhood and the historic district would protect us," Sigmon said.

Sherman and the FSA tried to fight the demolition when it took place last year but were unsuccessful.

"Nobody ever dreamed that there would be no notice to the residents of the neighborhood if we were going to destroy one of the few remaining structures that we had," Sigmon said.

Sherman believes the owner and the city just see dollar signs on the now-empty lot. The property is listed for $899,000 and could fit multiple structures.

Among other things, the lawsuit claims the owner did not put up the burned home at fair market value to first allow another buyer an opportunity to step in and restore it. And the city did not hold the owner to the process, Sherman said.

RELATED: 200-year-old tree fell on Norfolk's historic Hunter House, its archives may be at risk

RELATED: INSIDE ACCESS: Hunter House Victorian Museum

Now, the neighbors fear what will come of the empty lot. Will it be a large scale development that brings heavy traffic to the already busy area? Perhaps townhomes that don't fit the area's historic charm?

At this point, Sigmon wants to see a park and make a point to the city.

"It's devastating. It's devastating to the character and fabric of our neighborhood," he said.

It's unclear what will happen next. The case is in Norfolk's Circuit Court and is set to be heard in the summer of 2020.

We did not hear back from the owner via his listed real estate agent. The city sent this to 13News Now:

We don’t comment on legal matters. The City Attorney states that the house was so fire damaged it was deemed unsafe and rebuild costs far exceeded the value which is why the permit was granted for the demolition.

"The evidence will show that the city's behavior was just the opposite of preservation, and if that's their custom and policy and procedure, then why bother to have a historic district?" Sherman said.