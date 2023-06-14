Norfolk welcomes new affordable housing community

The housing community will soon welcome a telehealth booth and food pantry to residents.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is welcoming a new housing community in hopes of revitalizing the St. Paul’s area.

“It’s an over 34 million dollar investment,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander.

Market Heights, a two-building community, sits at the corner of Brambleton Avenue and Tidewater Drive.

“What we are doing is providing 164 units of affordable housing of modern homes,” Tanita Davis, the property operations director with Lawson.

Though, developers said the mission behind this project runs deeper than providing people with a home. It's also about tackling food insecurity and access to health care. Soon, the property will host a food pantry and telehealth booth for residents.

“There’s so many of our residents in affordable housing that have lived in food deserts," said Carl Hardee, the CEO of Lawson. "And with that target population that lives here, we thought that would be a valued amenity.”

Developers with Lawson collaborated with the Hope House Foundation on this effort.

“We’re also the program provider of LISC funding that is funded through Sentara who provided $100,000 for community programming,” said Shannon Pociask, the executive director of the Hope House Foundation.

Pociask said the organization will also provide support for individuals with disabilities. She said she’s proud of the work to make apartment units accessible to all.

“The units are beautiful. Wide doorways, accessible bathrooms, lower cabinets," Posciask said. "I think the accessibility piece is huge.”

Developers said within a month, the first building on the property is already full. The second building is around 70 percent full with more people set to move in soon.

“It speaks volumes to the need of affordable housing and the demand that’s out there,” Hardee said.

“With Market Heights, we are responding to a well-documented need for high quality affordable housing,” said Steve Lawson, chairman of the company.