NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is getting a new city manager.

Dr. Larry "Chip" Filer will be sworn in on Monday. He takes over for Doug Smith, who announced he was stepping down back in June.

Filer previously served as the Associate Vice President for Entrepreneurship and Economic Development at Old Dominion University.

