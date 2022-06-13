Norfolk earns 'no kill' shelter status for first time in history

That means more than 90% of animals brought into city shelters, 5,123 in total, were saved from being put down.

A newly released dataset shows that the city of Norfolk has accomplished a milestone when it comes to saving animals.



Best Friends Animal Society is a national organization that focuses on animal welfare, including reducing the number of animals in shelters and reducing animal abuse.



In 2021, for the first time ever, Norfolk qualified as one of its "no-kill" cities.

That means more than 90% of animals brought into city shelters, 5,123 in total, were saved instead of being put down.

“Despite all of the hardships in 2021, Norfolk was committed to saving the lives of shelter pets in need,” said Makena Yarbrough, Senior Director, Lifesaving Programs, Best Friends Animal Society.

“We are so proud of the work done by Norfolk shelters, as well as the community members and government officials who are dedicated to lifesaving for all pets.”

In 2019, Norfolk had a 75% save rate, according to a news release. Today, that's up to 93%.

The mermaid city is also doing better with its no-kill rate than the state of Virginia as a whole, which currently sits at 86.3%.



But nationwide, the crisis is growing, due to factors like increased intakes, fewer adoptions, staffing shortages and other problems.

“The responsibility of saving pets’ lives should not rest solely on shelters and those in animal welfare, but on entire communities including community members, government leaders, shelters and other animal welfare groups,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society.

“Through collaboration and community involvement, this model provides better support for pet owners, efficiency in shelters, and more lifesaving outcomes for pets. When a community supports its shelter’s critical needs, we see dramatic results.”