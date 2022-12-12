Norfolk nonprofit brings early Christmas to Young Terrace neighborhood

The event hosted by the Reck League transformed the Young Terrace Community Center into a holiday party Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — There's plenty of holiday cheer starting to spread around town, and families in Norfolk's Young Terrace Community experienced it this weekend.

On Saturday, the Young Terrace Community Center turned into a holiday party.

Several families attended "Christmas in the Neighborhood," hosted by nonprofit, Reck League.

Volunteers provided food, games and gifts for people in attendance. The event also featured raffle giveaways.

Anthony Clary, Reck League executive director, is from the neighborhood and said it is important to him to support the Young Terrace community.

“This is my opportunity for my non-profit to do what we can do and provide gifts and food, for community, comradery and just build up a positive report with everybody this time of the year," said Clary.

Several groups were on hand to offer services to people.

The Reck League aims to give kids and young adults access to mentoring, resources and job opportunities. The non-profit organization also teaches young people conflict resolution and de-escalation.

Clary said grassroots organizations, like Reck League, could use more assistance to help people in the community.