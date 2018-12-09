NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A Norfolk nursing home is evacuating its residents as a precaution ahead of Hurricane Florence.

On Wednesday morning, Consulate Health Care started moving people to a safer spot. The nursing home is a 222-bed facility that cares for complex patients, such as people with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, and other long-term medical care cases.

An administrator with the facility told 13News Now that the nursing home is just outside of the mandatory Evacuation Zone A, but there is concern, because nearby roads flood frequently.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC