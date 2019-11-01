NORFOLK, Va. — As the government shutdown continues, the City of Norfolk is beginning to offer assistance for federal employees who have been put on furlough.

To qualify for assistance, you must be a Norfolk resident and show proof of employment at one of the following nine federal departments:

Department of Homeland Security

Department of Justice

State Department

Department of the Interior

Department of Agriculture

Department of Housing and Urban Development

Department of Commerce

Department of Transportation

Department of the Treasury

Payment plan options are available for the following bills:

HRUBS bill: Contact the City of Norfolk Utilities Department Customer Service at (757) 664-6700

Personal Property & Real Estate taxes: Contact the Norfolk City Treasurer’s Office at (757) 664-7800

Parking:

For monthly parkers, the city will defer collecting payment. Parking access will remain active.

For parking tickets issued in the last 30 days, the City’s parking department will waive late fees accumulated during the shutdown. Staff cannot waive the original amount owed.

For questions or to request a waiver for parking tickets contact the Norfolk Cares Center at (757) 664-6510 or the City of Norfolk Parking Division at (757) 664-6222.

Meanwhile, a Virginia delegate is trying to also help federal employees by providing toll relief.

Delegate Stephen Heretick (D-Portsmouth) wants the state transportation department and Elizabeth River Crossings to cut furloughed workers a break, by stopping the tolls for essential personnel whose commutes take them through the Downtown and Midtown tunnels, as well as the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge.

He also wants the agencies to reimburse those workers for any tolls they've paid since the shutdown began.