Norfolk residents welcome new in-person pre-registration plan for COVID-19 vaccine

City officials say they’re offering in-person help for those who may have difficulty trying to register online.

NORFOLK, Va. — There’s good news for Norfolk residents having difficulty pre-registering for the coronavirus vaccine online: you can now sign up in person.

Five recreation centers around the city will now serve as in-person, pre-registration sites.

Norfolk’s Director of Neighborhood Development, Michelle Johnson said the city’s most important work right now is getting people pre-registered for the coronavirus vaccine.

“That shouldn’t be prohibited by whether you have access e-mail or if you have the internet," Johnson said, adding that her team wants to ensure the opportunity to get a shot, is available to all residents.

“Particularly those who are some of the most vulnerable, which is our seniors," she said.

Until February 26, you can go to five recreation centers around Norfolk to pre-register. This means, your name and information will be sent to the Health Department which is in charge of scheduling vaccinations.

No appointment is necessary to pre-register in person. All you have to do is show up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The rec centers are:

Berkley Neighborhood Multi-Service Center, 121 W. Liberty Street

Sherwood Forest Recreation Center, 4537 Little John Drive

Norfolk Fitness & Wellness Center, 7300 Newport Avenue

Park Place Multi-Purpose Center, 606 W. 29th Street

East Oceanview Recreation Center, 9520 E. 20th Bay Street

“We know that there is a digital divide, quite frankly and that’s not something that’s specific to Norfolk," Johnson said. “We wanted to be intentional about having a process readily available for residents who don’t have e-mail or access to internet.”

Norfolk resident Gail Davis said she approves of the city's plan.

“I think it’s a great idea because there are many people, particularly in this community, that don’t have access to computers or websites," Davis said. "A lot of times they use the library so that not being available, being able to go to the rec center and register is a great idea.”

Norfolk resident Sherman Leon Knight said it’s a good idea because he sometimes struggles with Internet usage.

“People can’t get out – like you said, they’re mixed up they don’t know how to get on the website. I’m not phone savvy like that. I don’t know," Knight said. “All of it’s hard for me because I have just gotten up in age, but I’ll get somebody to do it for me.”

Some people don’t own a computer or, like Norfolk resident Joyce Johnson, have limited access to the internet.

“No, I don’t have internet… I think the best thing is to do it in person," Johnson said. “Going on the internet, especially when you’re an older person, you get confused. That’s for the young people. The young people might do it but most older people can’t do that computer.”