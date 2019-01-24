NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk is offering part-time employment to eligible furloughed federal workers, the city said in a news release.

Workers who have been furloughed "are eligible to apply ... for various special part-time City of Norfolk employment opportunities," city spokeswoman Lori Crouch said.

Furloughed federal workers selected for special part-time employment may end their employment with the city when the government shutdown ends, or they may maintain their part-time position as desired, depending on assignment.

For a list of job opportunities, click here.

RELATED: Here's a list of resources for furloughed workers, Coast Guard members

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.