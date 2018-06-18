NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- A Norfolk police officer, whose life was saved wearing a bullet-proof vest last year, received an award Monday morning.

Sgt. Donald Burns was shot in the chest by a gunman July 2, 2017, on 14th Bay Street in Ocean View.

Point Blank Body Armor, which supplies vests for the Norfolk Police Department, presented Burns with the award.

Burns said had it not been for that vest he may not be with us today.

Cpl. William D. Pickering Jr. said in an email the "award not only acknowledges how grateful we are to have body armor available to law enforcement but reinforces the importance of wearing it while on duty."

