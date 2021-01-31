Norfolk residents receive free fruit, nut trees, to help increase city's tree growth

The Fruit Tree Adoption Fair was created to help expand the growth of trees in the area and residents who got a tree could grow it at home.

NORFOLK, Va. — Community members in Norfolk got a chance to adopt fruit and nut trees on Saturday at Lafayette Park.

The City of Norfolk and Friends of Norfolk's Environment, Inc. teamed up to give away free trees at the Jam N' Jamz event on Saturday, Jan. 30 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This was located in the 3500 block of Granby Street.

Trees were given away for residents to plant at home in their own time, as part of the city's goal to increase its tree canopy. More trees can be very helpful to the environment, officials said.

Residents were able to choose from a variety of trees including apple, Kieffer pear, Pawnee pecan, pomegranate 'Bala Miursal', Jefferson hazelnut and more.