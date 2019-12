NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Fire-Rescue is working to determine what caused a fire that broke out inside a home on Sunday evening.

According to Fire-Rescue's Twitter feed, the house fire was reported in the 3200 block of Omohundro Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. Everyone was able to get out safely, and fire crews arrived in minutes to tackle the fire.

The fire, which appeared to originate in the garage, was quickly brought under control and kept from spreading to the upper floors.