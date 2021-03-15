'Norfolk Open Data' portal expands to include dozens of free public record datasets

You’ve had access to this information, by law, for a long time but local governments haven’t always had the resources to make the information easy to find.

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s a playground for the curious.

Norfolk Open Data is a portal that lets you look through all different types of city information.

By law, you’ve had access to this information for a long time, but local governments haven’t always had the resources to make the information easy to find. Back in 2018, when Norfolk first launched its open data portal, only four datasets were available.

Today, you can find dozens and dozens of them.

Do you want to see what parts of the city are clean and what parts aren’t? Click on the "Litter Index" to see a full score sheet dating back 10 years.

Interested in public art? You just have to click on the Public Art Map to see where all of it is located around town. They even separate it by category if you’re looking for something specific.

You can look up things like salaries for city employees, the number of animals adopted every year, the city's mowing schedule, and capital improvement projects. You can even look up how many electric scooter rides there are down to the hour.