Norfolk opens city garages ahead of Isaias, makes other preparations

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk said it had city crews out Monday cleaning out storm drains and ditches to help mitigate flooding that could come because of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Additonal crews were ready to roll in case winds brought down trees once the storm reached the Hampton Roads area.

The city asked people to make sure they cleared curbs, gutters, and ditches on their own property of any debris and to secure any loose items in their yards.

If you have trash or recycling scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, it will be collected as usual. Make sure items are bagged before you put them into waste bins. Bulk waste scheduled for Tuesday will be picked up on Saturday, August 8.

The city said it would open city garages so that people who live in Norfolk can move their vehicles to higher ground. The following garages will be open beginning Monday, August 3 at 6 p.m.:

York Street Garage, 215 West York Street

Bank Street Garage, 420 Monticello Avenue

St. Paul’s Lot, 521 Wood Street

People can't park in reserved spaces, and they have to move their cars by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5.

All Old Dominion University parking garages will open Monday, August 3 at 6 p.m. for Norfolk residents. Don't move or cross barricades. If you use a garage at ODU, you have to remove your car by 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 5. At that time parking permit and meter payment requirements in campus parking facilities will resume as normal.

Lime scooters will be out of service temporarily on Tuesday, August 4.

Based on the predicted timing of the storm, the City of Norfolk planned to declare a local emergency at 12 a.m. Tuesday.