NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) - Some parents are outraged after a Norfolk teacher's Facebook post surfaced.

Parents say they can't believe a teacher would make such discriminatory comments about students.

"It made me mad,” Jeanay Oliver.

According to members on the Virginia Beach Mom's Private Facebook page, a post was uploaded Wednesday night that said, “Going on a field trip to the Zoo tomorrow from 1-3 with my 60 middle school kids from the hood. Fair Warning."

13News Now did not name the person who wrote it, because there are no charges against her. However, after digging a little deeper, the woman's name can be found on the Norfolk Public Schools website. In 2018, she was named 'Teacher of the Year' at Ruffner Academy.

"It made me feel like she was referring to these children as animals," explained Zenobia Wilson.

Members of the Facebook group said people commented on the post, writing things like, "I really appreciate this, and good luck!"

13News Now spoke with one person who didn't want to be identified. She said she didn't think the post was bad, but some parents call the remarks uncalled for and racist.

"It makes you very angry because no one should say anything like that about people's children," Wilson said.

Some parents hope something is done about it.

"She does need to apologize," Oliver explained.

The woman who created the post has since deleted it and her personal Facebook page.

Norfolk Public Schools released a statement:

Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) is aware of a disturbing social media post that has been circulating today. The views expressed in this post are not reflective of NPS as we pride ourselves with being the cornerstone of a proudly diverse community. A full investigation has been launched into this situation. As this is a personnel matter we are limited in making any further comment.

