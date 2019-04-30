NORFOLK, Va. — The City of Norfolk is partnering with artists, organizations, and businesses to improve Lafayette Park.

On Friday, May 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., several groups will come together to improve the park through a variety of projects. Fifteen local artists will design vibrant artwork for trashcans in the park.

With the help from local volunteers and businesses, the designs will be painted onto the park's trashcans to help increase the visibility of the cans and encourage park visitors to practice good stewardship by properly disposing of their waste in the cans.

During the event, volunteers will also plant a rain garden to address nuisance flooding next to the City’s Ernie Morgan Environmental Action Center, prune trees, mulch the playground, improve the eco and memorial gardens, and more.

Several murals will also be dedicated during the event around noon. The murals were installed around the park by artists Alison Bachmann and a group of 2018 City summer interns.

Paint the Park is a regional kickoff event for the Great American Cleanup, the nation’s largest community improvement program. The City is excited about and grateful for the partnerships fueling this beautification project.

For more information about this event, contact knb@norfolk.gov or 757-441-1347.