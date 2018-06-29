NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- July is National Parks & Recreation Month, and the city of Norfolk has found a creative way to celebrate.

In an effort to get people out and about around town, the city’s Recreation, Parks and Open Space department has organized a social media scavenger hunt in July.

Beginning July 2, five photo clues of undiscovered spaces in Norfolk will be posted to the department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Your job is to find out where it is and take a selfie at the correction location.

When you post it with the hashtag #NFKParkie you will enter the contest with a chance to win a prize from the city.

© 2018 WVEC