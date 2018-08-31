NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police have arrested 4 people in connection with a 15-year-old's murder.

According to officials, on August 13 around 8 p.m., dispatchers received a call of a gunshot disturbance in the 1300 block of Herbert Collins Way. Arriving officers found the teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he died from his injuries. Family and friends told 13News Now that slain teen was student Monti Hughes.

On August 13, police arrested 20-year-old Naquan M. Alexander of the 900 block of Wilson Road. Alexander was charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm.

On Friday, Norfolk police released the names of three others connected to the murder.

In addition to Alexander, 19-year-old Remono Newby and 19-year-old Freddrick Reid have been charged with Second-Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm.

The fourth suspect, 20-year-old Demontae Tyle has been charged with being an accessory after the fact.

All four men are currently being held without bail at local correctional facilities.

