Norfolk police arrest husband and wife for alleged role in man's death

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police arrested a married couple for an assault they say left a man dead.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, officers found 45-year-old Jose Moreno dead inside an apartment in the 700 block of Mariners Way. They were dispatched to the apartment around 6:40 p.m. Friday for report of a death.

Police arrested 50-year-old James Lynch and 43-year-old Kristie Lynch. Both face second-degree murder charges, and are being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.