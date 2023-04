It's happening on the 800 block of Pecan Point Road. That's off of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is on the scene of a barricade situation Friday morning.

A tweet from police at 10:18 a.m. said that the barricade is happening on the 800 block of Pecan Point Road.

That's off of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Details are limited right now, but police are asking people to avoid the area at this time.

#NorfolkPD are currently in the 800 block of Pecan Point Road for a barricade situation. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/XpGtNSbTey — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) April 21, 2023