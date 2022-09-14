Barricade situation in Norfolk resolved, suspects in custody

NORFOLK, Va. — Police were on the scene of a barricade situation in Norfolk Wednesday morning.
Police tweeted shortly before 9:30 a.m. that the situation had resolved peacefully, and that there were multiple suspects in custody.
According to the original tweet from the Norfolk Police Department shortly after 8 a.m., the area surrounding the 1300 block of Johnstons Road was shut down.
That's right off of Chesapeake Boulevard and near North Military Highway.
Dispatch confirmed with 13News Now that they received a call at 12:55 a.m. about a gunshot victim in that same area.
Details are limited right now about that shooting
Police asked that the public avoid the area if possible.
At this time, police have not said whether the two incidents were connected.
This is a developing story.