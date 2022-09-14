Barricade situation in Norfolk resolved, suspects in custody

The area surrounding the 1300 block of Johnstons Road was shut down.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police were on the scene of a barricade situation in Norfolk Wednesday morning.

Police tweeted shortly before 9:30 a.m. that the situation had resolved peacefully, and that there were multiple suspects in custody.

According to the original tweet from the Norfolk Police Department shortly after 8 a.m., the area surrounding the 1300 block of Johnstons Road was shut down.

That's right off of Chesapeake Boulevard and near North Military Highway.

#NorfolkPD are in the 1300 block of Johnstons Road for a barricade situation. Vehicle travel in this area will be impacted. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/C1QyVmN83P — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) September 14, 2022

.@NorfolkPD are working a barricade situation at the Timbers Townhomes on Johnstowns Rd.



It looks like at least one person is in custody.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/lWVyK3AWiw — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) September 14, 2022

Dispatch confirmed with 13News Now that they received a call at 12:55 a.m. about a gunshot victim in that same area.

Details are limited right now about that shooting

Police asked that the public avoid the area if possible.

At this time, police have not said whether the two incidents were connected.