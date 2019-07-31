NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Department are continuing to investigate a shooting that sent a 7-year-old girl to the hospital on July 24.

Dispatchers received a call after 10 p.m. for a gunshot disturbance in the 800 block of East Princess Anne Road.

Police found the girl near Goff Street suffering from a gunshot wound. The girl was taken to CHKD and is now recovering.

Detectives said the child was shot while sitting outside a residence after gunfire was heard.

The department's detective division is re-canvassing the Lexington Park area near Goff Street on Wednesday.

13News Now spoke to a family member of 7-year-old Brinaisa. The woman says she was playing just feet from the apartment she lives in when it happened.

"I was told that she didn't know she was hit at first until she started saying, 'It burns, it burns!' and was jumping up and down," the woman said. "And that's when they looked and saw she was hit in her stomach."

The family said the sound of gunfire is all too common at this particular apartment complex.

"My daughter told me she said, 'Why did they shoot me? They need to put the guns down,'" the family member said. "That's just sad for a 7-year-old to say that."

Detectives are asking the community's help in solving the case.

Norfolk police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

