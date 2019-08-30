NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone will hold a press conference Friday to address the city's most recent shootings.

Since last Friday, at least nine people have been shot. Four of those people were killed by gunfire.

Here's a timeline, going back through the week, of shooting that took place in Norfolk:

There was also a fatal stabbing in Norfolk on Tuesday. Police said it happened in the 200 block of W. Ocean View Avenue around 10:30 p.m. The victims, 50-year-old Darrell W. Long, died from his injuries.

Police arrested 44-year-old Matthew C. Bass.

Bass has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond in Norfolk City Jail.

