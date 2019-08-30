NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Chief Larry D. Boone will hold a press conference Friday to address the city's most recent shootings.
Since last Friday, at least nine people have been shot. Four of those people were killed by gunfire.
Here's a timeline, going back through the week, of shooting that took place in Norfolk:
- On Thursday night, three men were shot in the 3300 block of Lyons Avenue. Police said the call for the shooting came in around 9:00 p.m. The three men were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
- Another two people were shot in the NEON District on Thursday night in the 800 block of Granby Street. The injuries with the shooting weren't considered serious.
- On Tuesday, Norfolk police investigated a shooting where two people died. A man was found dead in the 3100 block of Dunkirk Avenue, and another body was found in the 2900 block of Bapaume Avenue. Police said both were connected.
- Later in the day on Tuesday, a person was shot in the 800 block of Wolcott Avenue. The person suffered serious injuries. Officers made an arrested in this case.
- A homicide took place on Saturday, August 24 in the 1400 block of W. 27th Street. A man died at the scene. He was later identified as 38-year-old Willo C. Styles of Norfolk.
- Another homicide happened near IKEA in Norfolk in the 6000 block of Northampton Boulevard on Friday, August 23. A 21-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
There was also a fatal stabbing in Norfolk on Tuesday. Police said it happened in the 200 block of W. Ocean View Avenue around 10:30 p.m. The victims, 50-year-old Darrell W. Long, died from his injuries.
Police arrested 44-year-old Matthew C. Bass.
Bass has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bond in Norfolk City Jail.
Follow 13News Now on and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.