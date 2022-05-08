Norfolk police help community celebrate National Bike Month safely

It's important to wear a helmet, know how to use signals and wear reflective clothes if you're biking at night so you can be seen.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired about a bike event on May 21, 2021.

May is National Bike Month, which encourages people to get out and learn to ride a bicycle or use theirs to go places more frequently.

This year, there are several key days to celebrate within the month, including National Bike to Work Day on May 20.

The Norfolk Police Department is also doing their part to encourage bike safety this month by hosting bike riding lessons that are open to the community.

Officers offer hands-on help to show people of all ages how to ride a bicycle.

For police, safety for both you and drivers nearby when you're riding a bicycle is a top priority. It's important to wear a helmet, know how to use signals and wear reflective clothes if you're biking at night so you can be seen.

The city of Norfolk has also celebrated National Bike Month for over a decade, and they have annual events, including the Glow Ride on May 20, which starts in the NEON District.

If you don't own a bicycle, you can rent one nearby through the Lime app or visit a bicycle shop near you:

East Coast Bicycles , 1910 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517, 757-622-0446

, 1910 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517, 757-622-0446 Hund’s Re-Cycle Factory , 4909 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23508, 757-962-2100

, 4909 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23508, 757-962-2100 Local Bike Shop, 2406 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517, 757-527-0912

2406 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23517, 757-527-0912 Pedego Norfolk, 223 E. City Hall Avenue, Suite 101, Norfolk, VA 23510, 757-320-2400

223 E. City Hall Avenue, Suite 101, Norfolk, VA 23510, 757-320-2400 Siren Skate Shop, 8430 Tidewater Drive, Norfolk, VA 23518, 757-962-3351

Ride safe and have fun, Hampton Roads!