Norfolk police concerned for well-being of missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police asked for help to find Sentara Moore Wednesday afternoon, saying the 33-year-old was last seen on April 5.
A release from the city said detectives were concerned for her well-being.
Moore was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday near the Norfolk Premium Outlet Mall.
She's about 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. Moore has brown eyes and black braided hair.
If you see her or know where she might be, police ask that you call the department's non-emergency line: 757.441.5610.