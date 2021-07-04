Norfolk police concerned for well-being of missing woman

Sentara Moore is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black braided hair. If you see her, please call 757.441.5610.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police asked for help to find Sentara Moore Wednesday afternoon, saying the 33-year-old was last seen on April 5.

A release from the city said detectives were concerned for her well-being.

Moore was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday near the Norfolk Premium Outlet Mall.

She's about 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 100 pounds. Moore has brown eyes and black braided hair.