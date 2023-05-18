Norfolk Police Department honors 39 fallen police officers in ceremony

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk's new police chief, Mark Talbot, led a ceremony honoring 39 men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty while serving in Norfolk.
It covers more than 100 years of history for every officer who died while on the job.
It's the latest event to honor fallen officers across Hampton Roads as a part of National Police Week.
Sgt. William Pickering said each name at MacArthur Memorial Park to a small crowd. After every name was said, a bell was tolled to signify their end of watch.
"These brave men and women paid the ultimate sacrifice and so we honor them today," said Kenny Alexander, the mayor of Norfolk. "Let us also recognize and pay respect to the families of our fallen heroes given under my hand this 18th day of May 2023."
Chief Talbot opened the ceremony with a few remarks about the importance of remembering Norfolk's heroes. It marks one of his first public appearances since he accepted the job in April, leaving Hampton's Police Department.
Talbot said he was honored to stand before his new police department.
"I think the most important thing to do is to spend your tenure trying to be worthy of being a police chief and we support each other and we all recognize how much all of this means to all of us," said Talbot.
Friends and families of lost loved ones were then invited by Talbot to come to the stage and accept a rose on behalf of the Norfolk Police Department. Talbot said the ceremony was to not only honor the fallen officers but to bring comfort to those who are hurting.