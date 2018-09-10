NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Norfolk Police said an internal investigation is underway after video was posted online showing the arrest of a teenager in a parking lot.

In response to this video, Norfolk Police posted a statement on Facebook regarding an internal investigation that sparked following the circulation of the video.

Authorities say that around 12:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 8, two officers saw a 16-year-old boy walking in the road in the 200 block of E. 19th St. They stopped the teen because they suspected he was skipping school.

During the interaction, one of the officers sprayed the teen with OC spray, otherwise known as pepper spray. Paramedics treated the teen and he was released to his parent a short time later.

Charges for the teenager will be determined at the conclusion of the internal investigation.

The Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough investigation into the use of the pepper spray.

The officers involved weren't injured during the interaction and are still on duty.

The person who shot the video and posted it on Facebook claimed the juvenile had been pepper sprayed before being handcuffed and taken into custody.

Norfolk Police ask that if you have any information regarding the incident, to contact the Office of Professional Standards at 757-664-6159.

