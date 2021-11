Christina Sawyer was last seen on November 29 on Oak Avenue.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman.

Christina Sawyer, 50, was last seen on November 29 around 1 p.m. in the 800 block of Oak Avenue.

She is around 5'8" and 190 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police said Sawyer suffers from mental health issues.

Norfolk police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact their non-emergency number at 757-441-5610.