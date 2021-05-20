Norfolk Police Department promotes first African American female assistant chief of police

Michele Naughton-Epps' promotion to the high-ranking position is a "true example of what is possible with perseverance and hard work," Police Chief Larry Boone said

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department made a historic move by promoting the department's first African American female assistant chief of police.

Michele Naughton-Epps's promotion to the high-ranking position is a "true example of what is possible with perseverance and hard work," Police Chief Larry Boone said in a news release.

"And especially now as the law-enforcement profession is undergoing a period of reform, I know that Assistant Chief Naughton-Epps will not only be able to pull from her experiences to help move the department forward but will leave a lasting legacy for all those who come after her."

Naughton-Epps has served with the Norfolk Police Department since 2002.

The single mother decided to relocate to Virginia from New York in 2000. She worked retail for a while but wanted a more fulfilling career. Naughton-Epps decided to apply to the police academy.

A serious knee injury during the academy didn't stop her.

During her time as a patrol officer, Naughton-Epps used her own experiences as a single mother of three to be able to relate to residents in underserved communities.

Through hard work, she was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and quickly showed the spirit of a true leader.

Naughton-Epps also went on to earn both a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration-Management and a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from St. Leo University.

She is also a graduate of the Professional Executive Leadership School and the Southern Institutes Command Officer Development Course. She has been recognized for her excellence in leadership and community outreach as the proud recipient of several community awards.

“To be in this position is not something I take lightly; my hope is that I am not only able to empower the next generation of female leaders, but I am also able to be an encouragement for anyone who may have obstacles to still overcome,” Assistant Chief Naughton-Epps said.