NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is holding safety checkpoints on Thursday night.

The checkpoint, which is part of the national “Operation Checkpoint Strikeforce” campaign, will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Officers will be checking for impaired drivers, along with other violations that could potentially compromise the safety of others on the road.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided by the DMV Highway Selective Enforcement grant.

More Norfolk News: