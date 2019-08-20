NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department's famous lip sync video is about to get more attention.

"Lip Sync to the Rescue" will be featuring first responders #LipSyncChallenge videos from across the country! Viewers will have the opportunity to vote on twitter for the top video.

The #LipSyncChallenge video that gets first place gets bragging rights and $100,000.

Last July, the Norfolk Police Department was challenged to participate in a country-wide lip sync battle, and they crushed it.

It started as a thing in Texas, but it spread across the U.S. Police officers in cars, lip-syncing to pop songs, would post their videos to social media and issuing a challenge to the next officer.

The Corinth Police Department in Texas challenged the Norfolk Police to participate by sharing their lip sync video.

RELATED: Norfolk Police's viral lip-sync video chosen to compete in new television show

The Facebook video had over 80 million views, 1.5 million comments, and over 1.5 million shares.

On Tuesday, the police department shared a video encouraging everyone to watch the show "Lip Sync to the Rescue."

The "Lip Sync to the Rescue" show will air on CBS.

Other local police departments responded to the challenge including the Virginia Beach Police Department:

James City County Police Department:

and the Norfolk Sheriff's Office:

RELATED: Isle of Wight County Animal Services challenges area shelters to 'Git up and adopt'

RELATED: Zoo employees lip-sync a Christmas carol for Giving 'Zooday'

RELATED: Norfolk Police Department's 'Uptown Funk' wins award

RELATED: Portsmouth Police Department unveils lip sync challenge video