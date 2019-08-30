NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a double shooting on Granby Street on Friday.

Police said the call came in around 1:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Granby Street.

That area is near the NEON District and Bob's Gun Shop.

One man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The second victim, a man, was treated at the scene.

