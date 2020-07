Norfolk detectives are investigating an "undetermined death" after finding a woman unresponsive in a swimming pool on Huette Drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk detectives are investigating an "undetermined death" after finding a woman unresponsive in a swimming pool around 9 a.m.

A release from the Norfolk Police Department said responders were sent to the 4200 block of Heutte Drive this morning for a water rescue.

Medics were not able to revive the 61-year-old woman, who has not been named.