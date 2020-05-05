Norfolk Police investigate 2 shootings in 24 hours

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police say the city has a problem with guns falling into the wrong hands.
Less than 24-hours after an officer-involved shooting on Olney Road on Sunday, officers were called to another shooting on Granby Street.
Police say both shootings involved felons who weren't supposed to have guns.
Chief Larry Boone says since 2017, his department has taken more than 700 guns from convicted felons.
“In less than 24 hours there was another shooting that involved someone who legally cannot have a gun, this is just another example of what happens when guns get into the wrong hands,” said Chief Boone. “This is not a problem for the police to solve; this is a societal problem. And until we look it at from that direction, things will never change.”