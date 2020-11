Someone spotted the woman's body in the water near the boat ramp at the end of 13th View Street. Officers were handling the case as an undetermined death.

NORFOLK, Va. — Several police cars and SUVs were in a parking lot on Willoughby Spit Friday after someone found a woman's body in in the water.

Officers received a call about the situation around 2:50 p.m.

Crews brought the woman's body to shore at the end of 13th View Street where it joins Bayville Street. That's where the Willoughby Boat Ramp sits.